Children's Advocate launches serious injury investigation into foster father sex abuse case

Manitoba's Advocate for Children and Youth has launched a serious injury investigation into the circumstances surrounding a man who was accused of sexual abuse against four of his foster daughters and then continued to live with two of the girls in the months following the start of the police investigation.

"I intend to look at the whole picture and not just fragments of it because I think in order for us to understand what happened and whether or not any service gaps contributed to injuries here we have to see the whole picture," said Daphne Penrose, Manitoba's independent children's advocate.

Penrose said she cannot comment on the specifics of the case because she does not know all the facts yet.

The foster father pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two of the girls and has yet to be sentenced. His preliminary trial for sex crimes against the other two girls, one of whom was still allegedly being abused three months after his arrest in February 2017, starts this summer.

Penrose said general guidelines for best practice dictate that any time somebody is under investigation for abuse or sexual abuse, they should not be providing direct care.

A spokesperson from the department of families said there is no provincial policy that requires children to be removed from a home when a criminal investigation commences.

"In general, when the threshold exists to lay criminal charges, agencies would either have the offender removed from the home and get a commitment from the other adult caregiver to protect the children and deny the offender access to the children, or remove the children if a safety plan cannot be put into place," said the provincial spokesperson.

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew has called on Premier Brian Pallister to let people know what the government is doing to protect foster children from abuse. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

It is not clear what safety measures were implemented in this case, although the foster father's defence lawyer said the man moved out "voluntarily" in mid-January 2017 because CFS was threatening to take the foster children.

The foster children remained there until May 2017, court heard at the foster father's bail hearing, and police allege the abuse against one of the girls continued until then.

After the foster father was arrested and released on bail in February 2017, he was ordered not to be alone with anyone under 16 and to live at a separate address from his wife and foster children, but he was not barred from going to the home.

Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson and Premier Brian Pallister refused interviews to explain what actions the government is taking. In an emailed statement sent Monday, Stefanson said she is monitoring the situation closely but couldn't comment because of confidentiality.

It is not enough to say, 'We are monitoring the situation.' The government needs to take meaningful action. - Liberal families critic Judy Klassen

That's not good enough for Manitoba Liberal families critic Judy Klassen. She and her party called on government to review all foster parents in light of this case.

"It is not enough to say, 'We are monitoring the situation.' The government needs to take meaningful action," said Klassen in a press release. "There are over 10,000 children in care, and authorities left these children in the hands of a known abuser. We know there have been other cases of abuse."

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew called for increased scrutiny of foster parents, as well as more support to keep children out of care and the recruitment of more Indigenous foster parents.

"The government's response doesn't hold water because this is about more than a specific case. There is a systemic issue here where foster kids in Manitoba are being put into abusive situations," said Kinew in an interview.

He said the government could say what it's doing to deal with this issue without breaching confidentiality.

"If I were the premier, I would be in public today talking about how we're going to make sure that no more foster kids in Manitoba fall into a situation of sexual abuse or sexual assault. This is a serious issue and the government should tackle the systemic issue," said Kinew.

Natasha Reimer, a foster child advocate and survivor of sexual assault, says the young victims did the right thing by speaking up. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Former foster child and current advocate Natasha Reimer hopes to see even tougher action.

"It's time that the agency is held accountable for this. I think that charges should be laid against the agency," said Reimer, who heads up a University of Winnipeg campus support group called Foster Up.

Last year in Ontario, a former child welfare agency director was criminally charged after his organization placed children in a home where they were abused.

Most of all, Reimer, a survivor a sexual assault herself, wants the young victims to know they did the right thing by coming forward.

"I think it's very courageous for them to speak up. I know how hard it is," she said.

Penrose said the solution to the many problems plaguing the CFS system goes beyond the portfolio of the minister of families. She advocates for a more holistic approach to helping children and families.

"There's mental health and addiction services," said Penrose. "It isn't just the CFS system that needs to respond. Our kids need treatment. They need mental health services in the province and we need equity of services across the province."

She believes if those supports were in place, the need for CFS response would decrease.

Got a tip for the CBC I-Team? Email us or call the confidential tip line at 204-788-3744.