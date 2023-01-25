'Champion child' gives back by raising more than $17K for Winnipeg's Children's Hospital

Winnipeg's Children's Hospital got a funding boost of more than $17,000 on Wednesday, thanks to the fundraising efforts of a 12-year-old champion for kids who need medical attention.

Keira Davlut was the 2022 "champion child" for the Children's Hospital, acting as an ambassador for other children being treated by the hospital and helping to raise money for programming at the care centre.

"I have put a lot of work into helping and being able to be a part of the champion family. I'm very honoured. It's been a privilege," Keira told CBC following a news conference at the Children's Hospital Wednesday morning, where she presented a cheque for just over $17,117.

For Keira, her time as the hospital's champion child was an opportunity to help a place that has been instrumental in her childhood.

At two weeks old, she was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a condition where the plates of the skull fuse prematurely, meaning the brain does not have enough space to fully develop. If not treated early, it can lead to eye, ear and breathing complications.

Keira's relationship with the hospital started when she was just nine months old and began treatment. She continued to visit the hospital until she was eight.

The special programs offered by the hospital, many which are supported by fundraising like this, helped her feel better while there, she said.

As the hospital's champion child, Keira spent the last year fundraising and advocating for the unique needs of other children across Manitoba by sharing her story. During her time in the role, Kiera represented roughly 130,000 children in Manitoba who are in need of local children's hospitals.

"The kids in our community need a hospital so much, and she really inspired the community to get behind her cause," Andrew Ferris, the Children's Miracle Network program director at the hospital, said at Wednesday's news conference.

"It really can't be done without somebody with a remarkable story and just ambition."

Keira hopes to come back and help the Children's Hospital in the future. 'If they ask me anything, I'll just do it, because I love being able to be a part of it.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

The champion child role was created as part of the Children's Miracle Network — a charity that raises money for children's hospitals across Canada and the U.S.

Member hospitals, such as the HSC Children's Hospital, identify a child in their community who can act as an ambassador for other children each year.

Keira initially set a goal of raising $10,000 during her year as the champion child — a target she nearly doubled.

And she doesn't want to stop there. She hopes to come back and help the Children's Hospital in the future.

"If they ask me anything, I'll just do it, because I love being able to be a part of it."

As the hospital looks forward, CEO and president Stefano Grande said it's important to honour the work of champions like Keira, who "inspire our entire community, our entire province."

"It's because of the inspiration of people like Keira … that we can say, 'We will get there,'" Grande said Wednesday.

"We'll do you proud, Keira, because you've done us very, very proud."