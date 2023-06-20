Drownings claim lives of 23-month-old boy, 10-year-old girl in 2 northern Manitoba communities

Two children are dead after separate drownings in the Island Lake communities of northern Manitoba, while another child was rescued by bystander.

A 23-month-old boy was found in the water of Island Lake around 3 p.m. on June 15 and taken to the nursing station in Garden Hill First Nation, RCMP said in a news release. RCMP were called to the nursing station around 4 p.m.

He had been in the care of older siblings at the time of the drowning, RCMP said.

The boy was transported to hospital in Winnipeg but died on June 18.

The same day the boy died in Winnipeg, RCMP were called around 7:15 p.m. about a drowning in St. Theresa Point First Nation, which is about 14 kilometres across the lake from Garden Hill.

A group of children were swimming when two 10-year-old girls swam out too far and started having difficulty, police said.

Both went under water but a bystander pulled one to safety. That girl was taken to the nursing station for treatment and has since recovered.

The other girl could not be found immediately but a First Nation safety officer with dive equipment located her in the water a short time later.

The girl was rushed to the nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.

"These deaths are incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the communities that are grieving at this time," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

"These are small, tight-knit communities, and the impact of losing two young children is devastating."

The Island Lake communities are about 465 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.