5 children, including 1 in critical condition, among 9 hospitalized after Simcoe Street fire

Nine people are in hospital, including a child in critical condition, after a house fire on Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a blaze in the single-storey residence on Simcoe Street, between St. Matthews Avenue and Portage Avenue, just before 6 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Crews found heavy smoke pouring out of the building when they arrived. An offensive attack was launched and by 6:23 a.m. the fire was declared under control, the release said.

Multiple people in the home were able to get out before crews arrived, but nine others had to be taken to hospital.

Due to the large number of patients involved, additional paramedic units were called in to help with assessing and transporting patients, including the major incident response vehicle.

In addition to the child in critical condition, four children were taken to hospital via the incident response vehicle in stable condition. Four adults were transported to hospital via ambulance in unstable condition, the release said.

The front door and frame around a broken window pane of this Simcoe Street house were bloodied in the aftermath of Thursday morning's fire. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The house suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage but no damage estimates are available yet.

The fire remains under investigation.

3 other fires Thursday

Winnipeg fire crews also responded to three other fires on Thursday between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., including one on Young Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

Flames were coming out of a one-and-a-half-storey house when crews arrived.

Winnipeg fire crews battle flames at a house on Young Street, between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue, on Thursday morning. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

An offensive attack was started but crews were forced to retreat due to heavy fire conditions and previous fire damage in the building.

They continued to fight the fire defensively, using an aerial ladder and water streams.

No one is believed to have been inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported, the release said.

A neighbouring house was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters also responded to a fire in a single-storey house in the 1800 block of Elgin Avenue just after 5 a.m., and one at a two-storey duplex in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 11 a.m. No injuries were reported in either fire.