Hair-a-thon raises money, awareness for childhood cancer

Many people who stopped by a Corydon Avenue hair salon this weekend weren't just there for a regular cut and colour.

The Team Brody Foundation, a Winnipeg non-profit that raises money for families affected by childhood cancer, held its first hair-a-thon fundraiser at Vq Salon on Sunday.

Team Brody organizer Allie Gruhn said about 50 people signed up to have their hair dyed, snipped, styled, braided or blow-dried to raise awareness about kids like her nephew Brody Birrell-Gruhn, who died from cancer at age three.

"He was an awesome kid. Super crazy personality, super feisty," said Gruhn, who is also a hairstylist at Vq Salon. "We thought he was gonna be ok."

Gruhn and her sister, Tori Gruhn, started the foundation after Tori's son Brody died in September 2015 from rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant type of cancer that forms in soft tissue.

Three-year-old Brody Birrell-Gruhn died in September 2015 from rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant type of cancer that forms in soft tissue. (CBC)

Gruhn said the money Team Brody raised at the hair-a-thon will help families of kids with cancer cover the costs of everything from rent and food to hospital parking and toys. They're hoping to put on a similar event every September to coincide with childhood cancer awareness month, she said.

"The children don't really get much awareness," said Gruhn. "A lot of people don't know about it. They don't realize kids get cancer, too. They don't realize that they die, too."

Gruhn said while Team Brody's focus is on helping families of children still fighting cancer, she and her sister will always keep in mind the little boy who loved super heroes and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"He was your normal kid. Even when he was sick, he was super happy, super playful," she said. "He was great."