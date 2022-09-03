Thousands of gold flags fly at The Forks to raise awareness of childhood cancer

Ten thousand gold flags are flying on CN Field at The Forks this weekend to honour children who are, or have, battled cancer.

"I think people really need to see something that really wows them to really pay attention," said Winnipeg's Suzanne Suzio, founder of Madox's Warriors — a charity created in honour of her son, Madox Suzio, who died from cancer in 2014, at the age of eight.

The 10,000 flags represent a fraction of the number of children living with cancer, but "we thought it would be a really nice round number to represent the ones fighting or who have fought, and for the future fighters," Suzio told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show guest host Keisha Paul in a Saturday interview.

The flags take their colour from the gold ribbon that represents childhood cancer — a symbol that a lot of people don't seem to know about, Suzio said.

The 10,000 gold flags at CN Field at The Forks honour children who are fighting or have fought cancer, as well as the 'future fighters,' says Suzanne Suzio. (Émile Lapointe/Radio-Canada)

She'd like to see government participate more in the marketing of the gold ribbon, saying parents of children with cancer seem to have been creating most of the awareness.

According to the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance, in 2019, only seven per cent of total cancer research investment was directed to childhood and adolescent cancers.

Suzio suspects part of the reason the funding is comparatively low is that adults have more of a voice politically than children.

"I don't know exactly the reasoning, but a lot of people don't want to talk about kids being sick."

Nine-year-old Cain Burgess, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year, says he was surprised to see so many other children fighting cancer. (Submitted by Danica Wotton)

Cain Burgess, 9, was diagnosed earlier this year with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.

He's spent a lot of time in hospital, and created The Good Day Show — a puppet show for kids with cancer he performs at the Winnipeg hospital where he receives treatment.

Burgess said he was surprised by the number of other children he has seen who also live with cancer.

"I thought cancer was really rare … but it is not," he told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday. "There's a lot of kids in there."

The Good Day Show is a puppet show that Cain Burgess hosts for children with cancer at the hospital where he receives treatment. (Submitted by Danica Wotton)

He said his puppet show is a way to make other children in the hospital feel "good and happy" and less alone.

Suzio said that's a situation too many kids face.

"It breaks my heart because he's trying to cheer up other kids while he's going through treatment," she said. "I think it'd be great if we don't have to do this anymore. But I have a feeling … it'll be a lifelong fight for sure."

Manitoba Legislature lit gold

The top of the Manitoba Legislative Building was lit gold on Thursday night, and will be lit each night for the month of September, in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Amy Chegus lost her 11-year-old daughter Kailyn to brain cancer in 2021, and was among those who successfully lobbied to have the legislature lit up in gold. She is also taking part in the gold flag display on Saturday.

"I miss everything about my daughter. She was the light of our lives," Chegus told CBC's Sheila North in a Thursday interview. "She was just the most special little girl."

She commonly hears from others that there's too little support for childhood cancer, she said, and that awareness is key to getting more funding for research.

Chegus hopes the lighting of the legislature will create that awareness.

"Prior to my daughter getting diagnosed, I didn't know much about childhood cancer, and that's because it's just not talked about," she said.

"I realized over the course of my daughter's illness [that] parents and kids and siblings are absolutely exhausted."