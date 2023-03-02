4-year-old shoots 6-year-old after finding gun in home: Manitoba RCMP

A six-year-old was rushed to hospital Monday night after being shot by a four-year-old on a Manitoba First Nation, RCMP say.

The children were at a home on Peguis First Nation when they found the gun, police said in a Thursday news release. The younger child discharged the firearm, and the six-year-old was hit by the bullet.

The wounded child was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Police were called by hospital staff around 11 p.m., after the child was admitted.

After executing a search warrant at the home, officers seized five firearms and ammunition, as well as a crossbow.

A man was arrested and is facing a charge of unlawful storage of a firearm.

Peguis is about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg in Manitoba's Interlake region.

