Neepawa man faces 88 charges related to sexual assault, child pornography, luring

A Neepawa man is facing 88 charges related to sexual assault, child pornography and luring offences, police say.

The charges against Jaime Mari Adri Centeno, 26, come after a lengthy investigation by the Manitoba RCMP's internet child exploitation unit, according to a Friday news release.

He was previously arrested and charged with extortion, possessing child pornography and luring in March 2018.

Last April, while out on bail, Centeno was pulled over by police, who say he breached his release conditions.

Investigators with the ICE unit were contacted and launched an investigation, which determined he was talking extensively with underage girls, Friday's news release says.

Centeno was arrested again about a week and a half after being pulled over.

Police continued investigating Centeno's activities, and say they found he was posing as a teenage boy on Snapchat and asking the victims, who are age 11 to 17, to send nude photos.

In some cases, Centeno met the victims in person, police say.

He faces numerous charges, including 21 counts of making child pornography, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, a count of sexual exploitation of a child and 34 counts of luring a child.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information that might assist them to contact their local police department.

The names Centeno used on Snapchat are: kingmac6675, itsjaaaay1, brandonnjay6493, jaimec044, privateaccn2021, neepawanoypi20, and jcntno2021.