58-year-old Winnipeg man charged with child sexual abuse dating back to late 1990s, police say

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Winnipeg police have arrested a 58-year-old man accused of sexually abusing and exploiting children as young as four while he was babysitting them over a period of two decades.

Investigators received a report in June 2022 about sexual abuse involving multiple children, youth and young adults, age four to 20, dating back to the 1990s, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The seven women who came forward all gave similar stories about abuse when they were at his home being babysat as children and, as they got older, as visitors, said Const. Dani McKinnon of the police public information office.

"When people come forward after such a long period of time, there's always a sense that that was a weight that was carried with them. It's just such a brave act that a survivor makes a decision to come forward," McKinnon said.

Leslie Edward Semchyshyn is accused of asking them to touch him, sleeping naked with them and touching them in an unwanted sexual way.

As the girls grew older, they were given drugs and alcohol at Semchyshyn's home, police allege.

Police arrested the Semchyshyn on April 28.

He's charged with seven counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, administering drugs with the intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm and supplying liquor to a person under 18.

He was released from custody with a number of conditions.

McKinnon said it's possible there were other victims.

"With historical cases like this, especially ones that span one to two decades or more, there is potential that other people were victimized," she said.

"Parents and adults were friends with the accused and, in turn, their children would have exposure to him as well, so there is always that potential."

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

