Man arrested at workplace for possessing child sexual abuse imagery

A 68-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with possessing child pornography after police searched a home on Nottingham Avenue on Friday.

The investigation was launched in September after images were uploaded to a social networking service, where staff alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States. Staff of the U.S. organization in turn alerted the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa and the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police searched the man's home on Nottingham Avenue on Friday and seized electronic devices. A preliminary analysis of those devices found child sexual abuse imagery, a police news release said.

The man was arrested later in the day at his workplace in Transcona.