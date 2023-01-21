Child sex offender released from prison for the 2nd time in 3 months likely to live in Winnipeg, police warn

A convicted sex offender who police say is at a high risk to reoffend is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison.

On Saturday morning, Winnipeg police issued a notice about Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, after the 31-year-old was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre on Friday.

The notice was issued for the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit, a joint forces unit between police and the RCMP.

Mercredi participated in some treatment programming, he is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against all children, particularly girls, the notice said.

Before his release on Friday, he was serving a three-month sentence for breaching his recognizance order.

He has a lengthy criminal record, with convictions for sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and numerous breaches of probation orders.

His previous sentences have resulted in a total sentence of three years and nine months of incarceration (in addition to more than two years in custody before his trial).

Mercredi commits sexual offences by threatening victims or plying them with drugs or other inducements, the notice said.

Mercredi is under a court order until November 2024 that prohibits him from contacting or being in the presence of any person under 16, puts him under curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., requires counselling, and prohibits possession or consumption of drugs or alcohol.

He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition and not allowed to be around anyone under 16 without written authorization from his probation officer.

This information is being provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves, according to police.

Anyone with information about Mercredi who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the high-risk sex offender unit at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.