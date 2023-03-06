Child sex offender released from jail, expected to live in Lac du Bonnet

A 61-year-old-man with a lengthy record of committing sexual offences against children — and considered to be a high risk to reoffend — has been released from jail and is expected to live in Lac du Bonnet.

Bruce Gordon Nelson was released on March 5 from the Brandon Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for indecent exposure to children under 16 years of age and failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding contact with children, said a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP.

He was convicted in October 2022 and received a sentence of two years less a day (with a credit of 532 days of pre-trial custody).

Nelson is an untreated sex offender with convictions as far back as 2009 for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He also has multiple convictions for indecent acts or indecent exposure to minors, including in November 2021, when he called three children over to his vehicle and exposed his genitalia, the release says.

Nelson's record also lists numerous breaches of court orders.

He is prohibited from attending public parks or public swimming areas where people younger than 16 are or can reasonably be expected to be present. He is also be prohibited from attending any daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

Nelson is not allowed to have any contact or communication with anyone under 16, unless under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate.

He is also required to stay away from Powers Street and Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg and to participate in and complete programming and counselling as directed by his probation officer.

"This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. Nelson will not be tolerated," the sex offender unit release states.

Anyone with information about Nelson who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the unit at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.