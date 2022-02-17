Manitoba man, 29, charged with numerous child pornography-related offences

A man arrested as part of a firearm trafficking investigation last year has been rearrested and charged with a variety of child pornography offences.

A number of police agencies were involved in a firearm trafficking investigation dubbed Operation Phoenix from spring until December 2021.

As part of that investigation, 12 people were arrested and charged with firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Investigators seized and went through a cellphone belonging to one of the accused and found child sexual abuse images, Winnipeg police said Thursday in a news release.

As a result, officers rearrested a 29-year-old man who has been charged with numerous offences: possessing child pornography; accessing child pornography; importing, distributing and selling or possessing child pornography; making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography; transmitting, making available, distributing or selling child pornography to a person under 18; and two counts of counselling to commit an indictable offence.

The man remains in custody.

