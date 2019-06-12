'We are failing': Internet companies have too much power over child sex abuse images, report says

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says the removal of child sex abuse material should not be left to the discretion of online companies because they are not doing enough.

In a report released Tuesday, titled "How we are Failing Children: Changing the Paradigm," the centre says 400 companies have received notices to take down child sexual abuse images and videos. The best 10 per cent of the industry remove the material within a day or less, and the worst 10 per cent take more than two weeks to act.

"We have become deeply concerned by the varying levels of commitment demonstrated by technology companies to safeguarding children," the report says.

In the report, the centre says some companies will remove images that are clearly harmful even if they aren't necessarily illegal, while others base their response "solely on statutory obligation."

"There is a lack of transparency and accountability in the process of image removal, and industry has had extensive discretion and authority on decisions tied to the removal of these images. This must change," the report says.

The report says some large tech companies push back when asked to remove sexual abuse images associated with children believed to be as young as 10-12 years old because the victims' bodies shows early signs of development.

"The pace at which children sexually develop varies considerably and can also vary depending on ethnicity, so it is imperative that indicators beyond sexual development form part of the assessment. In many instances, it would be crystal clear to the average person that the individual in the image is still a child," said the report.

In 2008 Dr. Hany Farid worked with Microsoft to develop a web scraper called Photo DNA and they donated it to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to use as a tool to find and remove child sex abuse material from their platforms. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"This is a horrific crime that is fuelling more horrific crimes that is then further victimizing the children in this. And the industry is like, 'This isn't our problem,'" said Dr. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2008 Farid worked with Microsoft to develop a web scraper called Photo DNA that crawled through the open and dark web searching for pre-identified images. They donated the program to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to use as a tool to find and remove child sex abuse material from their platforms. Farid says it took several years but tech companies finally came on board and started to use the software.

"The fact is that the companies have come along begrudgingly and kicking and screaming. They don't want to be in the business of taking down this horrible content. They don't want to be in the business of regulating their platforms for a number of reasons. It's a liability problem. It's a financial issue. And it opens up the door to them moderating other aspects of their platform, which are awful and terrible," said Farid.

He said last year NCMEC received 18½ million reports of child sex abuse material.

"That's 2,000 reports an hour, every hour, every day, every month for a year. That's how many reports they've gotten," said Farid.

Farid says 80 per cent of child sexual abuse material is prepubescent kids under the age of 12, and as young as one to two months old.

"They are literally infants and toddlers being sexually abused. Their material is being shared online. It is fuelling the creation of more content. The children who are victims of this, when you talk to them, will tell you every time that content is viewed, they are being violated again," said Farid.

In January 2017 the Canadian Centre for Child Protection used a webcrawler called Photo DNA in its online search tool Project Arachnid. Since then more than 96 billion images have been identified, and nearly five million takedown notices have been sent to the industry. (Canadian Centre for Child Protection report How we are Failing Children)

In January 2017 the Canadian Centre for Child Protection used Photo DNA to develop an online search tool called Project Arachnid. Since then, more than 13½ million child sex abuse images have been identified, and nearly five million takedown notices have been sent to providers around the globe.

What needs to change?

The centre proposed a framework that puts the interests and protection of children first, while clarifying the roles and responsibilities of governments and the industry. It includes the immediate removal of child sexual abuse imagery and a standardized response to the problem.

It's also calling for the removal of all images tied to the sexual abuse of a child, including photos made before and after, when the victim is fully or partially clothed.

"This framework is grounded in the best interests of the child, and the rights of children to dignity, privacy, and protection from harm," said Lianna McDonald, the centre's executive director.

"The undeniable truth is the rights of a victimized child will be continually violated as long as images of them being sexually harmed and abused are available on the internet."

The centre says to date, the removal of child sexual abuse images has been mostly left to the discretion of industry — those businesses that intersect with user generated content by way of the internet.

"We have a real challenge in terms of the way that the internet has been built for profit," said Dr. Michael Salter, associate professor of Criminology at the University of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Michael Salter is an Australian criminologist. He says the technology industry is making billions of dollars using a business model that facilitates the trafficking of child sexual abuse material. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Salter says social media provides users a platform to upload and circulate a vast number of images and historically that material hasn't be regulated or monitored in any way.

"The architecture of the internet is built to allow that material to to circulate. It is not built to monitor that, to prevent that or to take content down," said Salter.

"And so we really need to confront technology industries with the fact that they are making billions and billions of dollars using a business model that facilitates the traffic in child sexual abuse material," said Salter.

The report says if a reasonable person would believe the image is of a child, and that the child was being harmed due to the public availability of the material, those images and videos should be taken down immediately, with no questions asked.

"By approaching the removal of child sexual abuse images and harmful/abusive images of children from a protection and rights framework, we are reaffirming the principle that every child is deserving of the rights to dignity, safety, privacy, freedom from harm, and security," the report says.