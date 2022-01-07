Child pornography, sex assault charges laid against 18-year-old Winnipegger

An 18-year-old Winnipegger is charged with multiple sex-related and child pornography offences after allegedly using the messaging app Snapchat to target kids for a sexual purpose.

Bradley Schroeder was arrested Thursday by the RCMP's internet child exploitation (ICE) unit.

They say the offences occurred between April and July 2021.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact their local police.

On Friday, police released Schroeder's Snapchat username — notelectric — and avatar, saying they hope that information might help find other victims.

Police released this image of the Snapchat avatar used by Bradley Schroeder, who goes by the username 'notelectric.' (Submitted by RCMP)

Schroeder is charged with two counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference, as well as possession of child pornography.

Sexual interference charges are laid when somebody has physical, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 3.

