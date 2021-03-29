Child pornography, luring charges laid against Winnipeg man, 26

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with 22 criminal offences related to child pornography following a five-month police investigation.

Numerous images and videos were uploaded between May and June 2020, using a messenger app and Instagram, police said in a news release Monday.

The National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa was initially alerted and then contacted the Winnipeg Police Service, which launched its investigation in October 2020.

Investigators with the Winnipeg police internet child exploitation unit determined the IP address was associated with a home in east Winnipeg.

Several electronic devices were seized and analyzed, leading to charges of possessing, distributing, and making child pornography, as well as a charge of luring.

The WPS encourages parents to talk to their children about Internet safety.

Tips about online sexual exploitation of children can be made online through Cybertip.ca.

More news from CBC Manitoba: