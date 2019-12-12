Child pornography charges laid against Winnipeg man

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with child pornography that featured girls between the ages of five and 11.

Police say the man uploaded eight videos back in February and then began sharing them on the Internet via a social media app in September.

Social media administrators became aware of the images and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

When the computer's IP address was traced to a residence in Winnipeg, the NCMEC forwarded the information to the RCMP's National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre in Ottawa.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation unit were then notified.

Investigators searched the man's home, in the Norwood West neighbourhood, on Nov. 7 and seized several electronic devices for analysis. They were later found to contain various images and videos of child pornography.

The man was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Information or tips regarding the online sexual exploitation of children can be made at https://www.cybertip.ca/.

