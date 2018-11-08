2 northern Manitoba men plead guilty in Churchill, Flin Flon child pornography cases

Two men have been convicted after pleading guilty in connection with separate child pornography investigations in northern Manitoba.

The first began in January 2017, after RCMP in Manitoba were notified by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that child pornography was uploaded to Kik, a social media messaging app, from an internet protocol address in Churchill, Man.

RCMP seized a number of devices from a home in the town, 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, and said officers determined that the suspect had also sexually assaulted an adult female while she was unconscious.

Joshua Proulx, 21, of Churchill, was charged with several child pornography offences, as well as with sexual assault and voyeurism.

RCMP said he pleaded guilty in October 2018 and was sentenced to two years less a day for the sexual assault charge and six months for the voyeurism charge.

Investigation in Flin Flon

The second investigation began in May 2017, RCMP said.

That investigation was triggered after RCMP were notified that child pornography was uploaded to Google + Images from an IP address in Flin Flon, Man., belonging to Darwyn Wasylciw, 21.

RCMP searched Wasylciw's home and found him in possession of a device that could connect to the internet — a breach of his probation.

Wasylciw was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as breaching his probation.

He was sentenced to two years less a day, and was ordered to register with the sex offender registry for 20 years.

The two cases, highlighted in a release by RCMP on Thursday, come a day after police announced a couple from Lavenham, Man., southwest of Portage la Prairie, were charged with making and possessing child pornography, sex assault and bestiality.

In that case, police allege a 16-year-old male had been sexually exploited on multiple occasions.

RCMP said anyone who is aware of instances where children are being exploited online should contact police or Cypertip.ca.