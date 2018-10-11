Winnipeg child psychologist arrested in child porn bust

A 72-year-old psychologist in Winnipeg has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Police allege Gary Anthony Shady, a child clinical psychologist, uploaded child sexual abuse images to an online storage service.

The provider of the service noticed the images earlier this month and called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States, where staff notified the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

They, in turn, contacted Winnipeg police, and the internet child exploitation (ICE) unit began investigating.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Shady at a home in the city's Fort Rouge area and seized an electronic device that was displaying child sexual abuse images.

"At this time it's not immediately clear where these images are from. Certainly, they're concerning," said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray.

Shady, who also is listed as an associate professor at the University of Manitoba and works at St. Boniface Hospital, is charged with possession of child pornography.

But the investigation is "far from over," Murray said.

Members of the ICE unit are going through other electronic devices that were seized from Shady and that could take months, Murray said.