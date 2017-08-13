Skip to Main Content
Boy, 14, arrested in Winnipeg for child pornography

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Winnipeg for allegedly distributing intimate images and child pornography.
Brandon police issued a warrant for the arrest of a teen boy, who was found in Winnipeg and taken into custody. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Brandon Police Service.

Spokespersons for both Brandon police and the Winnipeg Police Service said no other information will be provided due to the boy's age.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

