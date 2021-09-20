Man tried to lure kids from playground in Steinbach, Manitoba RCMP say

Three kids were playing in a park in southeastern Manitoba on the weekend when a man in his 60s tried to get them into his car, RCMP say.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday about the incident at Kimberly Park in Steinbach, about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

A 13-year-old girl, 10-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were on a playground structure when the man pulled up in a dark-coloured four-door car and told the two girls to get in, RCMP said.

The three ran away through the neighbourhood while the man followed them in the car and kept encouraging them to get in.

At one point he exited the vehicle to approach them but they continued to run, police said.

This lasted for about eight minutes before the children reached a safe location and called police.

Officers searched the area but found no vehicle matching the description.

The man is described as five-foot-eight with a grey beard, grey eyebrows and very short grey hair with a receding hairline.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact RCMP at 204-326-4452 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

