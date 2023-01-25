67-year-old Winnipeg man charged with luring child under 16, online child pornography crimes

Winnipeg police have charged a 67-year-old man with luring a child under 16 online and child porn-related crimes.

The man was arrested in Winnipeg on Jan. 16, after a Winnipeg Police Service counter exploitation unit investigation into people attempting to lure children for sexual purposes using online classified sites and messaging apps, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The man was charged with luring a person under 16 by a means of telecommunication, distributing or selling sexually explicit material to a person under 16, transmitting or making available child pornography, and making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication child pornography.

He was released with conditions to limit his access to the internet and anyone under 18.

Police said for more information about online child victimization or to report concerns, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection provides resources for parents, guardians and children about internet safety and internet luring.

