Man, 56, charged with child luring in Winnipeg

A 56-year-old man has been charged with luring two teenagers in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service's child abuse unit received a report in August about a girl meeting the man in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

He allegedly offered to provide her with liquor if she kissed him, police said.

When she declined, he took hold of her and tried to kiss her, but she got free and ran off.

A suspect was identified as and the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit — joint task force of RCMP and Winnipeg police — took over the investigation. The unit monitors high-risk sex offenders in Manitoba to ensure their compliance with court orders.

Luigi Deangelis was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Deangelis has been detained in custody.