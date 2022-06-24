Manitoba judge stays child luring charges against man after agreeing police entrapped him

A man accused of luring a child won a stay of proceedings in his case, after a Manitoba judge agreed police had entrapped him.

The man was facing charges related to a 2019 Winnipeg police investigation dubbed Project Hook 2.0, which targeted individuals luring children for a sexual purpose.

In addition to luring, he was charged with making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was found guilty in September 2021 following a trial, but later requested a judicial stay of proceedings, arguing police engaged in an abuse of process.

The charges related to the man's interactions with a person he met through the dating website Plenty of Fish, who he believed was named "Katie." Unknown to him, she was actually a Winnipeg police officer.

The profile for Katie said she was 21 years old. It contained nothing sexualized and had a profile picture of kittens, court documents show.

The man began an online conversation with the officer posing as Katie in March 2019. Following a brief conversation through the dating website, the officer asked if the man wanted to continue the conversation via texting. The man agreed.

It was via that text conversation that "Katie" told the man she was actually 14 years old.

The man did not end the conversation there, but he told her they could not have sex and she could not send him nudes.

He texted, "Only sexy pics in underwear is fine if you ever get frisky," according to a copy of the conversation included in court documents.

Reasons for decision

During the trial, Crown prosecutors argued that this was enough to establish reasonable suspicion of illegal activity, because the man invited "Katie" to send him pictures of her in her underwear after learning she was 14.

The officer posing as Katie also testified that she did not initiate any conversation of a sexual nature before telling the man she was 14.

However, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jeffrey Harris disagreed.

In his decision issued June 23, Harris found the man actually tried to redirect the conversation to baking after finding out the person he was speaking to was underage.

He also pointed out that it was the officer posing as Katie who suggested moving to texting. She testified that she did so because the profile could be shut down if it was believed she was a minor, as Plenty of Fish is restricted to people 18 or older.

Harris said he believed the officer wanted to reveal Katie's precise age in order to provide the man with an opportunity to to commit a crime.

"If that was not her intent, there would have been no reason to leave Plenty of Fish," particularly after the accused made it clear that he was more interested in small talk than in pursuing sex with a young woman, Harris wrote.

Based on those conclusions, Harris said agreed that the man had been entrapped and ordered a stay of proceedings.