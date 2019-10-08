Police pose as 13-year-old to nab child luring suspect in Winnipeg

A 22-year-old man sent multiple nude images and a video to an undercover officer he believed to be a 13-year-old child, say Winnipeg police.

The man also requested nude images from the officer and suggested they perform sex acts together, should they actually meet up, police said.

Police say all of that happened despite the undercover officer telling the man several times he was chatting with a child.

The investigation started shortly after an online gaming company contacted police on June 7 to report that a suspect in Winnipeg was requesting nude images from minors and offering up nude images to minors.

No identification of the online victims was available, police said.

Investigators with the police service's Internet Exploitation Unit created a profile of a 13-year-old and eventually entered into a conversation with the suspect on social media.

On Oct. 7 investigators arrested Kyle William Marcinkowski, who is charged with three counts of child luring, three counts of sending sexually explicit material to a child and possession of child pornography.

The investigation has also led officers to believe that there may more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6172.

For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit Canada's national tip line at Cybertip.ca.

