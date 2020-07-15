Winnipeg police charge 29-year-old man with child luring

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with child luring after an undercover investigation.

Police say the man was posing as a 14-year-old boy and was in contact with an underage victim online for about a month before the victim's parents found out and contacted police.

Winnipeg police became involved on June 25. On July 14, members of the police internet child exploitation unit launched an undercover investigation, which led to the arrest.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service would not elaborate on the nature of the contact the man had with the victim, and did not say the victim's age or gender.

The accused has been released on recognizance.