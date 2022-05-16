Two-year-old child in critical condition following Brandon fire

A two-year-old child is in hospital with critical injuries following a structure fire in Brandon Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Rosser Avenue East, a spokesperson with the Brandon Police Service said.

Five people were evacuated from the home, including the two-year-old child.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition where they remain as of Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

