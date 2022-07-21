Child reported in critical condition after emergency at apartment swimming pool in Winnipeg

A child was taken to hospital in critical condition after an emergency at an apartment swimming pool in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon, the city said.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it responded to the incident at the apartment complex in the 700 block of Louelda Street around 2:05 p.m.

That part of Louelda Street is between Concordia Avenue and Treger Bay.

Paramedic crews provided medical treatment to the child before they were taken to hospital, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

No further details were provided.

