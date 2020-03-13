Manitoba to spend $27.6M to provide child care for front-line health-care workers

Manitoba will spend $27.6 million to provide child care for kids of front-line health-care workers, Families Minister Heather Stefanson said Friday.

Manitoba provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced on Tuesday that licensed daycare centres and preschools must close at the end of the day today.

The plan announced Friday will ensure essential workers will have the child care they need, Stefanson said.

"We need to provide that child care for the front-line service staff who are out helping us fight this pandemic," she said at a news conference.

"Based on Dr. Roussin's advice, child-care centres can stay open and provide care for up to 16 children. Priority will be given to health-care and other essential service workers."

The plan includes continuing to fund licensed child-care centres with their full operating budgets of $7.6 million, she said.

Those centres will be able to continue to provide care for up to 16 children with priority given to children of essential workers.

The province also will establish a new $18-million grant program to provide up to $3,000 to new home-based child-care centres of up to 12 children.

The grant program will help early childhood educators affected by the suspension of services in larger centres to have access to money so they can independently offer child-care services in their homes or out in the community.

Parents using these services will continue to pay daily parent fees, provincial officials said.

Minister of Families, Heather Stefanson, announces plan to focus on families of front line health workers 1:44

The province also will provide $2 million in capital grants to child-care providers to purchase safety equipment like fire extinguishers and first aid kits. The Winnipeg Foundation will administer this program.

"I've heard from the staff, the boards, the directors and everyone involved in child care in our province that they're ready to step up and they're ready to help us," Stefanson said.

Stefanson encouraged child-care centres to reimburse prepaid fees for services parents can no longer access.

Essential, front-line workers who need child-care options should call 204-945-0776 or 1-888-213-4754, or email cdcinfo@gov.mb.ca.