Association asks province to pause consultation on axing nursery school grant, other changes
Pandemic not the time to overhaul system, Manitoba Child Care Association says
The Manitoba Child Care Association is calling on the Progressive Conservative government to halt an online consultation on proposed changes to early childhood education that may strip funding from child-care centres and eliminate a cap on some parent fees.
The government is thinking of axing the enhanced nursery grant — a pool of money that lets nearly 70 nursery programs charge parents as little as $5 a day.
It may also lift the cap on parent fees, but only at unlicensed child-care spaces.
The government has asked the public to provide feedback on its plans to overhaul the child-care system through an online portal by Aug. 12.
But the Manitoba Child Care Association says the timing is not reasonable given the pandemic.
"It is unrealistic and unfair to expect individuals to have the time to give thorough consideration to the proposed changes," Caryn LaFleche, president of the Manitoba Child Care Association, said in a news release.
"Early learning and child-care programs' main priority is how to provide quality, nurturing child care while maintaining the safety and health of the children, families and staff during this time."
The Manitoba Liberals plan to ask the Pallister government to scrap the proposed changes at a news conference Tuesday morning.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew spoke out against the plan last week.
"Now is the time when any rational government that cares about the people of Manitoba should be making investments in strengthening child care and making sure that early childhood education is strong," he said at a news conference.
CBC News has reached out to Families Minister Heather Stefanson for comment and is awaiting a response.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.