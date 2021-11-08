3-year-old child assaulted by relative, Winnipeg police say

A 26-year-old man is in custody after Winnipeg police say he assaulted a three-year-old child that was in his care.

The incident allegedly happened more than three months ago but the man evaded arrest until this week, police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers were called July 31 to a multi-unit residence after a family member in a separate suite heard the child crying, police said, but did not say where the residence was in the city.

The injured child and accused were still in the suite when police arrived but the man immediately ran off. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The investigation was turned over to the Child Investigations Unit but the accused continued to dodge arrest until a warrant was issued this week.

He was finally located and arrested on Nov. 6. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with previous court conditions and possession of a weapon.

