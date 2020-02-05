Winnipeg police officers dragged by stolen vehicle

It was a dramatic day for Winnipeg police officers who were attacked in two separate incidents involving SUVs on Tuesday.

Two officers were dragged in the first incident, with one of them suffering minor injuries.

It started just before 2:30 p.m., when members of the guns and gangs unit tried to stop a vehicle in the Centennial neighbourhood.

They saw a man they knew from prior encounters get into an SUV and drive away, despite his licence being suspended.

When the SUV stopped near William Avenue and Harriet Street, two officers approached from each side and began to talk to the people inside. Suddenly, the driver put it in reverse and accelerated, police said.

The officers were dragged, including one whose arm was held by a passenger in the SUV. One officer fell from the SUV, which struck a nearby car and then sped forward toward him.

The officer got out of the way in time.

Meanwhile, the other officer was unable to break free from the passenger's grip and clambered into the SUV to avoid being dragged further and possibly run over.

He was able to stop the SUV near William Avenue and Isabel Street, a block away.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody while a search of the SUV resulted in a loaded .22-calibre handgun being found, along with with numerous rounds of ammunition.



The driver, a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg, is charged with multiple offences. The passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Sioux Lookout, Ont., is charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Sword inside stolen SUV

That same day, around 10 p.m., police were patrolling the North End near Arlington Street and Flora Avenue when they saw a stolen SUV parked in front of a home, with someone in the driver's seat.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Burrows Central neighbourhood a few days earlier.

As officers pulled up, the driver accelerated the SUV and slammed into the police cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The driver was taken into custody and a search of the SUV resulted in the seizure of a sword.



A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and failing to comply with probation orders.

