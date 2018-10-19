Multiple agencies working in isolation failed to help boy who died at 17, children's advocate says

A First Nations boy who died in a motor vehicle accident was repeatedly let down by the support agencies designed to help him, the Manitoba children's advocate says.

In its first investigation into the death of a child in care to be released publicly, the independent body concluded the boy was in touch with numerous public services, including school counselling and Child and Family Services, but the agencies worked in isolation from each other.

"There was little effort made to communicate between service providers," children's advocate Daphne Penrose said at a news conference Friday morning.

The boy, whose personal details cannot be revealed because he was involved with the Youth Criminal Justice System, was identified in the report as Circling Star, which is his spirit name.

"It is sad to look backwards and wonder what might have been different if a short burst of intensive and co-ordinated service could have mobilized to support the family."

Penrose's report says Child and Family Services workers saw no role for themselves when Circling Star's living arrangements broke down. The agency did not investigate a home he was placed in that was considered unsafe and failed to respond to alleged abuse.

They made no demonstrated effort to prevent the teenager from being taken into care in the first place, Penrose said.

"The CFS agency provided services which were reactive to what was happening in the moment, with no demonstrated vision of a longer-term plan," says the 100-page report.

CFS closed file at 13

Circling Star became involved with Child and Family Services workers when he ran away from home at 13, after learning his dad was not his biological father. The children's advocate believes the boy never recovered from that disclosure.

In the last four years of his life, he struggled significantly with drug and alcohol misuse. He pleaded guilty to an arson charge in 2013.

He began acting out at 14 when he started attending high school in a new community. His behaviour worsened and he started to attend school while intoxicated, threatening school staff and carrying a weapon.

The school's course of action, rather than to examine the root causes of his struggles, was to suspend him from classes, Penrose said.

The youth did not hide his struggles, however. He told an addictions counsellor at the school about his difficulties with addictions, mental illness and entertaining suicidal thoughts, but the children's advocate said the boy's parents and other services in his life were never included in those discussions.

Circling Star died in a motor vehicle accident in 2016.

Penrose made six recommendations in her report:

Creation of a provincial strategy to train service providers to share information across systems and ensure children and youth are at the centre of all service provision.

Consider limiting, reducing or phasing out out-of-school suspensions or expulsions, except in cases of public safety.

Easier access to mental health supports for young people.

The development and implementation of a youth addiction action strategy.

Better communication throughout the Department of Justice.

Ensuring CFS workers are trained on minimum standards.

The provincial government received the report this morning and is reviewing it, a spokesperson said.

This is the first review into the death of a child into care that Manitoba's children advocate has been able to release after the independent body received expanded powers through new legislation earlier this year.

The additional powers were recommended in 2013 by the inquiry into the death of Phoenix Sinclair, a five-year-old girl who was beaten to death by her mother and her mother's boyfriend after social workers closed her file.