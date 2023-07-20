Man exposed himself to children at Winnipeg elementary school, followed young girls on his bike, police say

Police are asking the public for help to find a man who allegedly exposed himself to children at a Winnipeg elementary school and then spoke inappropriately to young girls in a nearby neighbourhood earlier this week.

Officers were called to respond on Tuesday after children playing at a park at Donwood School in East Kildonan were approached by a man who exposed himself and started an inappropriate conversation, police said in a Thursday news release.

The children ran away and told a nearby adult, who contacted police.

Later that evening, a man was reported to be following young girls on his mountain bike and starting another inappropriate conversation nearby in the Valley Gardens neighbourhood.

Officers searched the area, but couldn't find the man.

He's described as being between the ages of 18 and 20, with a large build, a thin black moustache and black bushy hair. He was riding a black mountain bike and wearing a grey shirt and black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the police service's child abuse unit at 204-986-3296. People can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or by leaving a secure tip online.

