7 people charged in child sexual abuse investigation on Manitoba First Nation

Seven people — both adults and youths — have been charged following an investigation into sexual abuse involving two children on the Sandy Bay First Nation.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service launched the investigation on April 9, after being told by Sandy Bay Child and Family Services about the sexual abuse allegations, involving two victims and several suspects.

The abuse is alleged to have happened between 2014 and 2020 in the First Nation, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

A total of 44 Criminal Code charges have been laid against the seven accused, according to MFNPS.

The news release did not specify the types of charges or say how many were laid against each of the accused.

"Due to the seriousness of this police investigation, the victims have been placed outside of the community and are in a safe environment, with the assistance of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services," a news release from the police service said.

In order to protect the identity of the victims, no names are being released. Police did not provide the victim's ages.

All seven accused have been released from custody on court-imposed conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

The investigation is ongoing.