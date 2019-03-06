Mother, babysitter charged with child abandonment in Brandon

A mother of two children is charged with child abandonment after leaving her kids to find their babysitter — who also left the kids alone and has been charged, too.

The babysitter, a 33-year-old man, was asked by the mother to take care of her four-year-old and seven-year-old kids while she went out for a short period of time, said police in Brandon, Man.

But when the 37-year-old mother returned, the man was nowhere around and the children were by themselves. The kids had been alone for about 20 minutes, police said.

That made her angry enough to go looking for the man, and she left the children for close to half an hour, police said.

The details came out after a lengthy investigation that started shortly after the incident in October. The mother filed a complaint with police and the man was eventually charged at the end of February.

The mother was charged on March 4.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Brandon, which is 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on April 15.

A police spokesperson did not have details about why the man left the kids in the first place. The spokesperson also could not say how the man and mother are otherwise connected — whether they are neighbours, relatives or romantically involved.

