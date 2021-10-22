Little Grand Rapids Chief Raymond Keeper charged with sexual assault, other offences

Chief Raymond Keeper of Little Grand Rapids First Nation has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of sexual assault and luring a person under the age of 18.

Manitoba RCMP announced the charges against Keeper, 65, on Friday.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP said they started investigating after receiving a report on Sept. 23 about inappropriate text messages between a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man.

In addition to the sexual assault and luring charges, Keeper faces charges of sexual assault with a weapon and touching someone for a sexual purpose while in a position of authority.

He also faces a number of weapons-related charges, including careless storage of a weapon, possessing a restricted weapon without a licence, and possessing a weapon obtained by crime.

Police believe there may be more possible charges, and ask anyone who may have been affected or knows someone who may have additional information to call 204-397-2249.

Keeper was arrested in Little Grand Rapids, about 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Thursday. He has been released pending a court appearance on Nov. 21.