Design for Chief Peguis monument unveiled in Winnipeg

The long road to erecting a monument in honour of Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he helped negotiate — a treaty that helped establish the settlement that became Winnipeg — reached a milestone on Thursday.

After years of dreaming and planning, the design of the monument was unveiled Thursday morning at the spot on the Manitoba legislative grounds where it will eventually stand.

The monument will consist of a bronze statue of Chief Peguis standing on a stone plinth, holding an eagle fan and facing east, where the sun rises.

It will also feature four large stones containing bronze medallions inscribed with totems that represent the Saulteaux and Cree chiefs — Mache Wheseab, Mechkaddewikonaie, Kayajieskebinoa and Ouckidoat — who came together with Chief Peguis to make and sign the 1817 treaty with Thomas Douglas, better known as Lord Selkirk.

A fifth large stone will display a medallion representing Lord Selkirk and King George III, on behalf of whom Selkirk signed the treaty.

The monument is scheduled to be installed in fall 2024, the 160th anniversary of the death of Chief Peguis.

It will be on the northwest lawn, not far from the corner of Broadway and Osborne Street, and be the first on the grounds to recognize the contributions of First Nations people to the founding and building of Manitoba.

A statue of Métis leader Louis Riel has stood on the grounds since 1973, but there's never been one of a First Nations leader.