Missing 24-year-old woman last seen on Corydon Avenue found safe

A missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago was found safe, RCMP said.

Chevie Marie Delaronde was seen around midnight on Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg before she was reported missing, according to a news release at the time.

RCMP said in a news release on Monday that Delaronde, who is from Pinawa, was safely located.

The RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

More from CBC Manitoba: