Missing 24-year-old woman last seen on Corydon Avenue found safe
A missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen a week ago was found safe, RCMP said.
Chevie Marie Delaronde is from Pinawa, but was last seen in Winnipeg
Chevie Marie Delaronde was seen around midnight on Corydon Avenue in Winnipeg before she was reported missing, according to a news release at the time.
RCMP said in a news release on Monday that Delaronde, who is from Pinawa, was safely located.
The RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
