Skip to Main Content
Cher concert in Winnipeg postponed due to illness
Manitoba

Cher concert in Winnipeg postponed due to illness

Pop diva Cher postponed a Winnipeg concert Tuesday night after falling ill.

Fans told around 10 p.m. concert wouldn't go ahead due to 'sudden short-term illness'

CBC News ·
Cher, seen here during her 2018 Here We Go Again Tour at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, had to postpone a Winnipeg concert Tuesday. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Pop diva Cher postponed a Winnipeg concert Tuesday night after falling ill.

An arena full of fans was told shortly before 10 p.m. the singer wouldn't be able to perform. She'd been scheduled to take the stage at 8:45 p.m.

Live Nation West Canada tweeted the change was due to "sudden short-term illness."

Fans were told the concert would be rescheduled to a later date, and asked to hold onto their tickets and not delete e-tickets from their phones.

"Tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed," the tweet said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|