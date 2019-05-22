Cher concert in Winnipeg postponed due to illness

Pop diva Cher postponed a Winnipeg concert Tuesday night after falling ill.

An arena full of fans was told shortly before 10 p.m. the singer wouldn't be able to perform. She'd been scheduled to take the stage at 8:45 p.m.

Live Nation West Canada tweeted the change was due to "sudden short-term illness."

Fans were told the concert would be rescheduled to a later date, and asked to hold onto their tickets and not delete e-tickets from their phones.

"Tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed," the tweet said.

Due to sudden short-term illness, Cher was unable to perform tonight in Winnipeg as scheduled. <br><br>Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets and to not delete e-tickets from their phones. Tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed. <a href="https://t.co/TShp2h7QdL">https://t.co/TShp2h7QdL</a> —@livenationwest