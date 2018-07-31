Cheese shop offers free fromage to anyone who IDs attempted pepperjack plunderer

​A St. Boniface cheese shop is offering a year's worth of free fromage to anyone who identifies a bloke who broke in overnight but didn't steal a block of anything.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Fromagerie Bothwell co-owner Jean-Marc Champagne was alerted by phone to a break-in at his three-month-old Provencher Boulevard shop.

When he checked security cameras remotely, he saw six police officers were already inside. Someone had pried open the rear security door and entered the store, which sells Bothwell cheese, imported cheeses other Manitoba products.

Security footage revealed what appears to be a man rooting through the cash register before heading over to a pair of industrial coolers where the cheese is kept.

Fromagerie Bothwell — with this ineffective watch cow on top of the shop — opened on Provencher Boulevard three months ago. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"He proceeded to walk into our little kitchen and peeked into the two commercial coolers that we have there full of cheese, but I guess we didn't have anything he liked, so he left empty-handed," Champagne said.

He doesn't believe anything went missing — not even pricey products such as truffled brie, raw-milk tomme or Italian prosciutto.

Nonetheless, Fromagerie Bothwell is offering a reward to capture the cheese burglar who destroyed the shop's back door.

"If anyone knows this gentleman, we are prepared to offer free cheese for a year if he's identified and apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service," Champagne said.

Winnipeg police say the reward offer is helpful, provided citizens don't try to engage a suspect on their own.

"Everyone who's seen that on social media just thinks that's wrong. It's a new local store that just opened — and it's cheese," Const. Rob Carver said in an interview, noting it appears nothing was stolen.

"The guy does look like he was dressed for keeping cheese sanitary so someone might want to buy it," Carver said, referring to the white clothing and gloves the intruder wore.

Fromagerie Bothwell co-owner Jean-Marc Champagne is offering free cheese for a year to anyone who IDs the culprit, resulting in apprehension by police. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Champagne said his cheese shop is now beefing up its security.

"We're getting a company to look at it already," he said, adding the break-in could have been worse.

"We can always make more cheese. We're just grateful no one was here and no one was injured at the time."