Police officers chase man armed with pellet gun through Polo Park mall after theft

A 22-year-old man who allegedly pointed a weapon at a shopper at CF Polo Park Shopping Centre was arrested on Friday, after police officers chased him through the mall.

Winnipeg police say a 22-year-old man accused of stealing a pair of shoes and trying to take a locked bike using bolt cutters was apprehended at CF Polo Park Shopping Centre. (CBC)

The Winnipeg Police Service was alerted to a man who appeared to be armed on Jack Blick Avenue, which runs off Empress Street through the Polo Park shopping complex, around 10:30 a.m.

He was observed entering the mall on St. James Street and, after a chase, was arrested in a nearby parking lot. He was found with a black handgun-style pellet gun and bolt cutters, police say.

Police allege that prior to that, he stole a pair of shoes before entering another business and trying to steal a locked bike using bolt cutters. He pointed his weapon at a person who tried to confront him and then ran away, police say.

The suspect, from Winnipeg, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

