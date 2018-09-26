Winnipeg police search for Charleswood flasher

A man exposed himself to a woman on the Harte Trail in Charleswood earlier this month, police say.

A woman was walking her dog on the trail around around 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 10 when a man approached her from Pepperloaf Crescent, police said.

The man made inappropriate comments and attempted to hug her, she told police.

He left, but then another woman on a bicycle saw the same man expose himself, police said.

The man is in his 70s, six feet tall, with a slim build and a long grey beard. He was wearing an orange turban and a grey sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3061.

More from CBC Manitoba: