Winnipeg police search for Charleswood flasher
A man exposed himself to a woman on the Harte Trail in Charleswood earlier this month, say police, who are investigating.
Man approached 2 women on Harte Trail
A woman was walking her dog on the trail around around 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 10 when a man approached her from Pepperloaf Crescent, police said.
The man made inappropriate comments and attempted to hug her, she told police.
He left, but then another woman on a bicycle saw the same man expose himself, police said.
The man is in his 70s, six feet tall, with a slim build and a long grey beard. He was wearing an orange turban and a grey sweatsuit.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-3061.
