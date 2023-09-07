Fire in Charleswood apartment suite sends one to hospital

A resident of an apartment block in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood had to evacuate her home Wednesday after a unit on the first floor caught fire.

"I just went down the hall to a stairwell with less smoke and left and saw the suite on fire on the main floor," said Audrey Fehr, who lives on the sixth floor.

She said she could see the flames coming from the unit when she got outside.

"That was scary," she said.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the eight-storey apartment block on Hendon Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, district chief Al Solinske told CBC.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the suite, where they evacuated one individual, he said.

Crews quickly had the flames under control, Solinske said. Heavy smoke and charring damaged the suite.

"The only damage throughout the building was basically smoke," said Solinske. "It's going to take a little bit of time to clear it out."

Residents should be able to head back into their suites Wednesday evening, after the smoke is cleared out, district fire chief Al Solinske said. (Brittany Greenslade/CBC)

Fehr said a resident was being evicted earlier on Wednesday. Six hours later, she said she heard the fire alarm.

Representatives from Manitoba Housing, which operates the block, were seen outside the building Wednesday evening.

Fehr, who has lived in the block for five years, said though there are a lot of false fire alarms in the building, the building has caught fire before.

"There's been other fires here, lot of social issues. Lot of stuff goes on here," she said.

Most residents left the building themselves, Solinske said. One person was brought to the hospital.

"For the most part, the fire was put out very, very quickly and it was just a matter of clearing out the smoke," he said.

Solinske said most of the smoke is out of the building, and residents should be able to head back into their homes soon.