Winnipeg man charged with arson after fire started in Charleswood apartment suite: police

A Winnipeg man getting evicted from his apartment set his suite on fire Wednesday, after barricading the front door and refusing to leave, the province says.

Manitoba Sheriff Services arrived at the eight-storey building on Hendon Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to begin evicting the 47-year-old man, a provincial spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

A deputy sheriff arrived at about 4:15 p.m. and spoke to the man. Officers found the door barricaded, and the man refused to open it or leave the main floor suite, the spokesperson said.

The man then lit some paper close to the apartment window on fire, the spokesperson said. He was also armed with a weapon, Winnipeg police said in a Thursday news release.

As the fire spread, the man escaped out a window unharmed, police said. Sheriff officers took him into custody before he was turned over to police, who arrived at about 4:45 p.m, the provincial spokesperson said.

The sheriff officers left at 6:23 p.m.

Several residents were told to evacuate as Winnipeg fire paramedics worked to put out the fire.

Police charged the man with two counts of arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material, or material designed to cause fires. He was also charged with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, police said.

Police detained the man in custody.