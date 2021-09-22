Conservative Morantz increases lead over Liberal Eyolfson in last Manitoba riding to be decided

The Conservative party has increased its small lead over the Liberals in the only Manitoba riding that has yet to be decided in this week's federal election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz led Liberal challenger Doug Eyolfson by 161 votes in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, according to Elections Canada data provided to CBC.

That's up from 109 votes on Tuesday.

Morantz, a former Winnipeg city councillor, had 16,134 votes as of Wednesday. Eyolfson, a doctor, had 15,973.

The race cannot be declared for either candidate because Elections Canada is still counting mail-in ballots. The voting agency could not say Wednesday when that process will be complete.

A spokesperson for Morantz's campaign said Elections Canada has counted four out of seven boxes of mail-in ballots and is still waiting for votes from members of the military.

Eyolfson's campaign said a final result is not expected before late Wednesday. Morantz's campaign said it expected to see a final tally on Thursday or later.

As of Wednesday, each candidate had 39 per cent of the vote in the western Winnipeg riding, which Morantz took from Eyolfson in 2019.

None of Manitoba's 13 other ridings changed hands in this election, held on Monday.