35-year-old missing from Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba found safe: RCMP

A missing 35-year-old woman who went missing a week ago was found safe, Manitoba RCMP say.

Charlene Bunn was last seen around noon on April 16 walking on Northshore Road in Sagkeeng First Nation, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

She was reported missing the following evening, RCMP had said in a news release on Monday.

On Friday, Mounties said she was found safe.