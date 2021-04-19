35-year-old missing from Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Charlene Bunn was last seen around noon on Friday walking on Northshore Road in Sagkeeng First Nation, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

She was reported missing the following evening, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Bunn is about five feet seven inches, 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Powerview RCMP detachment at 204-367-8782, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

