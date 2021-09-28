Man accused of murder in 2018 death of toddler Drake Catcheway dies in motor vehicle collision

A Winnipeg man facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of a toddler has recently died in a motor vehicle collision, prompting Crown prosecutors to stay the charge.

Allen Joseph Frier Beardy, 25, had been charged in the 2018 death of Drake Catcheway, who was 21 months old when he died of blunt force trauma injuries.

Beardy was arrested in September 2018. The last evidence in his trial was presented on Aug. 24 of this year, but closing arguments had not yet taken place.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Michelle Bright told the court the charge had been stayed in light of Beardy's death earlier this month.

Drake Catcheway died on Aug. 30, 2018, after being found with serious injuries in his family's home on Idlewild Bay in the Maples area.

Beardy, who was dating Catcheway's mother at the time, was arrested about a month later, after a lengthy investigation by Winnipeg police.

He was initially charged with manslaughter but those charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder.