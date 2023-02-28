Charges stayed against B.C. man accused of luring, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Winnipeg girl

Charges against a British Columbia man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a Winnipeg teenager have been stayed, Winnipeg police say.

The man had been charged with luring a person under 16, sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18 following a year-long joint investigation by Winnipeg police and RCMP in B.C.

The investigation started in June 2019 and charges were laid in July 2020.

Information or tips regarding the online exploitation of children can be made at Cybertip.ca.

